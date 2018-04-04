Trump 'not currently a criminal target' in Mueller's Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller has informed Donald Trump's lawyers that the president is not currently considered a criminal target in the Russia investigation.

A source said Mr Trump is considered a subject of Mueller's probe, not a target.

A subject is typically someone whose conduct is of interest to investigators but there is not enough evidence to bring charges. The designation could change at any time.

The development was first reported by The Washington Post.

The source said Mr Mueller told Mr Trump's lawyers about his designation as prosecutors and the president's legal team negotiate the terms of an interview with him.

Donald Trump and Robert Mueller.

