Trump meets North Korean envoy for talks on denuclearisation

President Donald Trump is meeting a North Korean envoy in the Oval Office to discuss efforts to get the country to give up its nuclear programme.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr Trump is meeting Kim Yong Chol to discuss relations between the two countries and continued progress on “North Korea’s final, fully verified denuclearisation”.

The former North Korea former spy chief earlier met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a Washington hotel. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Mr Trump has spoken several times of prospects for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un early this year.

He has also exchanged several letters with Mr Kim despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearisation agreement reached at their historic first meeting last June in Singapore.

- Press Association