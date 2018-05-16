Trump Jr ‘couldn’t remember’ discussing Russia probe with father

Donald Trump Jr told the US senate judiciary committee that he could not remember whether he had discussed the Russian collusion investigation with his father.

That is according to transcripts of his interview with the panel last year.

The committee has released more than 1,800 pages of transcripts of interviews with US president Donald Trump’s son and others who met with a Russian attorney at Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election.

Mr Trump Jr deflected multiple questions during the interview, including whether he discussed the Russia probe with his father.

According to the transcripts, Mr Trump Jr also said he did not think there was anything wrong with attending the Trump Tower meeting in which he was promised dirt on his father’s then presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

The meeting is under scrutiny in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

