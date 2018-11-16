Trump: I have answered written questions in Mueller probe

Donald Trump says he has answered written questions from special counsel Robert Mueller but has not yet submitted them.

The president told reporters in the Oval Office he answered the questions “very easily” this week but added: “You have to always be careful.”

He did not say when he would turn over the answers to Mr Mueller as part of the investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Mr Trump met lawyers at the White House this week but made clear: “My lawyers don’t write answers, I write answers.”

Mr Mueller had signalled a willingness to accept written answers on matters of collusion. The White House has said it would not answer his questions on possible obstruction of justice.

