Trump hosts leaders of Baltic nations for White House talks

The leaders of the Baltic countries have arrived at the White House for talks with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump's meeting with the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania comes a day after the White House dangled the prospect of extending a similar welcome to Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The Baltic states are seen as a bulwark against Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

Britain recently blamed Russia for the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy on British soil. Mr Trump joined Britain in expelling scores of Russian diplomats in response.

The leaders are expected to discuss security, business, trade and energy issues during a visit that also highlights 100 years of Baltic independence.

Mr Trump and the three presidents are scheduled to answer journalists' questions at a news conference after the talks.