Trump hits out at restaurant that refused to serve press secretary

Donald Trump has hit out at a restaurant which refused to serve his press secretary last week.

On Friday night, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was told by the owner of the Red Hen Restaurant in Virginia to leave because she worked for the US President.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

Mr Trump has taken to Twitter in the last hour to say the eatery should focus more on cleaning its canopies, doors and windows rather than turning away customers.

He also believes "if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!"

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The restaurant's co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson told The Washington Post that her staff had called her to report Ms Sanders was in the restaurant.

She cited several reasons, including the concerns of several restaurant employees who were gay and knew Ms Sanders had defended President Trump's desire to bar transgender people from the military.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

"Tell me what you want me to do. I can ask her to leave," Ms Wilkinson told her staff, she said.

"They said yes."

Ms Wilkinson said that she talked to Ms Sanders privately and that Ms Sanders's response was immediate: "That's fine. I'll go."

PA & Digital Desk