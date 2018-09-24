Trump hints at second North Korea summit ‘quite soon’

US President Donald Trump has said a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to take place “quite soon”.

Speaking at the United Nations, Mr Trump said the relationship with the country whose leader he last year branded as Little Rocket Man is much improved.

He said: “It was a different world. That was a dangerous time. This is one year later, a much different time.”

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un (Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E/AP)

Mr Trump said secretary of state Mike Pompeo is working out the details for the second Trump-Kim meeting.

Mr Kim requested a second meeting with Mr Trump in a letter this month, and Mr Trump said “we will be doing that”.

The president is set to meet South Korea’s Moon Jae-in to discuss North Korea and trade details.

Mr Moon is expected to convey to Mr Trump a personal message from Mr Kim delivered at their inter-Korean talks last week.

- Press Association