Trump hails ‘very nice note’ from North Korean leader Kim during UK visit

Donald Trump has hailed a “very nice note” from dictator Kim Jong Un praising the President’s “energetic and extraordinary efforts” to improve relations between the US and North Korea.

He may be in the UK but the American leader’s attention was on the far East as he tweeted a letter received from Mr Kim following their historic summit in Singapore in June.

In it Mr Kim said that he firmly believed that “the strong will, sincere efforts and unique approach of myself and Your Excellency Mr President (sic)” would create a “new future” for the two nations.

A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made! pic.twitter.com/6NI6AqL0xt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2018

He added: “Wishing that the invariable trust and confidence in Your Excellency Mr President will be further strengthened in the future process of taking practical actions, I extend my conviction that the epochal progress in promoting the DPRK-US relations will bring our next talks forward.”

Mr Trump tweeted the Korean letter and an English translation on Thursday evening, saying: “A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made!”

Following his historic meeting with Mr Kim in Singapore, Mr Trump offered unspecified “security guarantees” to North Korea and said the US would cease war-game exercises with the South.

The US leader said he was prepared “to start a new history” and “write a new chapter” between the two nations, declaring: “Real change is indeed possible.”

But there have been several meetings between senior officials since, including a visit to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier in July which failed to make any progress on denuclearisation.

As well as tweeting the letter from Mr Kim, Mr Trump also found time after arriving in the UK to tweet pictures of him emerging from Air Force One at Stansted and an article praising his impact in lowering unemployment among minorities in the US.

- Press Association