Trump hails legal victory over promised Mexican border wall

US president Donald Trump has hailed a legal victory for his promised border wall with Mexico - but said sections in California will not be built "until the whole Wall is approved".

Mr Trump tweeted:

Big legal win today. U.S. judge sided with the Trump Administration and rejected the attempt to stop the government from building a great Border Wall on the Southern Border. Now this important project can go forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

The border wall with Mexico is one of Mr Trump's central campaign promises.

Yesterday, a federal judge sided with the president on a challenge to building the wall.

However, US congress has yet to fund the wall and Mr Trump's demands that should Mexico pay for it have gone nowhere.

PA