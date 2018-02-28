Trump hails legal victory over promised Mexican border wall

US president Donald Trump has hailed a legal victory for his promised border wall with Mexico - but said sections in California will not be built "until the whole Wall is approved".

Mr Trump tweeted:

The border wall with Mexico is one of Mr Trump's central campaign promises.

Yesterday, a federal judge sided with the president on a challenge to building the wall.

However, US congress has yet to fund the wall and Mr Trump's demands that should Mexico pay for it have gone nowhere.

