Trump escalates attacks on attorney general Sessions

Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on attorney general Jeff Sessions, suggesting the Department of Justice had put Republicans in mid-term jeopardy with recent indictments of two congressmen.

In his latest broadside against the Justice Department’s traditional independence, the president tweeted that “Obama era investigations, of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department”.

He added: “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff……”

The first two Republicans to endorse Mr Trump in the Republican presidential primaries were indicted on separate charges last month, Duncan Hunter, of California, on charges that included spending campaign funds for personal expenses, and Chris Collins, of New York, on insider trading.

Both have proclaimed their innocence.

Another blow in Mr Trump’s long-running feud with Mr Sessions, the president’s complaint fits with his pattern of viewing the Department of Justice less as a law enforcement agency and more as a department that is supposed to do his political bidding.

The president – who did not address the specifics of the charges, just the political impact – has previously pressed Mr Sessions to investigate his perceived enemies and has accused him of failing to take control of the Justice Department.

Mr Trump has also repeatedly complained that Mr Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation.

Some of the issues the president has raised have either already been examined or are being investigated.

The tension between the pair boiled over recently with Mr Sessions punching back, saying he and his department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations”.

He has made clear to associates he has no intention of leaving his job voluntarily despite Mr Trump’s constant criticism.

- Press Association