Trump directs government to ban gun modifications

President Donald Trump has directed the US Justice Department to ban gun modifications such as the bump stocks used in the Las Vegas massacre.

The president made the announcement to curb the use of the rapid-fire devices during a ceremony recognising bravery by the nation's public safety officers.

Mr Trump was responding days after 17 people were shot dead at a Florida school.

He pointed to the need to propose regulations to ban the device that was used to shoot 58 people in Las Vegas last October.

White House officials said the president will meet with students, teachers and state and local officials to discuss ways of providing more school safety and address gun violence.

Past efforts to address gun violence in Congress have failed.

More to follow.

PA & Digital Desk