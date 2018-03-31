Trump declares April National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

US President Donald Trump has declared the month of April as National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

In the declaration, Mr Trump says "sexual assault crimes remain tragically common in our society, and offenders too often evade accountability."

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim April 2018 as National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month." pic.twitter.com/0X95nfEagd — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 30, 2018

The White House says they are committed to raising awareness about sexual assault and empowering victims to identify perpetrators so that they can be held accountable.

"Together, during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we recommit ourselves to doing our part to help stop sexual violence. We must not be afraid to talk about sexual assault and sexual assault prevention with our loved ones, in our communities, and with those who have experienced these tragedies," the proclamation says.

"We must encourage victims to report sexual assault and law enforcement to hold offenders accountable, and we must support victims and survivors unremittingly.

"Through a concerted effort to better educate ourselves, empower victims, and punish criminals, our Nation will move closer to ending the grief, fear, and suffering caused by sexual assault. The prevention of sexual violence is everyone’s concern."

It comes amid a national debate surrounding the issue, including at least 20 women publicly accusing President Trump of engaging in sexual assault or harassment.

- Digital Desk