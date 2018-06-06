Trump criticises ‘fake news’ reporting over Melania

US President Donald Trump has complained about media reports questioning the first lady’s recent absence from public view.

Mr Trump said the press has been “so unfair, and vicious” over his wife Melania.

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

The US leader tweeted that during Mrs Trump’s recovery from a medical procedure “they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse”.

He adds: “All Fake, she is doing really well!”

...Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

Mrs Trump recently spent five days in the hospital following a kidney procedure and stayed out of sight for more than three weeks before re-emerging at a private White House reception on Monday.

Mrs Trump will join the president for a briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

It would be her first appearance outside the White House since May 10.

- Press Association