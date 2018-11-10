Trump condemned for cancelling France cemetery visit due to weather

Back to Donald Trump World Home

Donald Trump has come under fire for cancelling a visit to a cemetery in France due to rain.

The US president was due to visit Belleau to pay respects to American soldiers killed during the First World War.

However, the White House cancelled the trip because of bad weather which grounded the presidential helicopter that was due to fly him to the cemetery about a two-hour drive east of Paris.

READ MORE: Merkel and Macron join hands to remember First World War soldiers

The president sent a delegation that included chief of staff John Kelly instead.

David Frum, once a speechwriter for President George W Bush, tweeted that he thought it was “incredible” that a president would not pay respects to the US servicemen who died in France during the First World War.

Mr Trump is due to visit a different cemetery on Sunday.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Donald TrumpFirst World WarFranceUS

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World