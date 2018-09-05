Trump claims he is exact opposite of Woodward book portrayal

US president Donald Trump has said he is “the exact opposite” of Bob Woodward’s portrayal of him in a new book.

Mr Trump took to Twitter to complain about the journalist’s book, Fear: Trump In The White House, which claims the president’s chief of staff John Kelly disparaged him as an “idiot”.

Mr Kelly is also quoted in the book by the reporter who helped break the original Watergate scandal as lamenting: “We’re in Crazytown.”

Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost. Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

American defence secretary Jim Mattis is quoted in the book as telling associates that Mr Trump acted like, and has the understanding of, “a fifth or sixth-grader”.

Both officials have denied those accounts.

The book also says presidential aides snatched sensitive documents off Mr Trump’s desk to keep him from making impulsive decisions.

The White House said the portrayal of Mr Trump is false, and blamed the negative illustration of his presidency on disgruntled former employees.

The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

The US president later tweeted: “Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost.”

He added: “Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Fox News she has not spoken with Mr Trump about filing any libel lawsuit.

