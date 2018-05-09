Trump cannot do a damn thing, says Iranian supreme leader

Iran’s supreme leader has challenged US president Donald Trump over America pulling out of the nuclear deal, saying: “You cannot do a damn thing.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments came as he met a group of school teachers in Tehran, a day after Mr Trump announced he was renewing sanctions on Iran.

Khamenei described Mr Trump’s speech on Tuesday night as having “over 10 lies”.

He also said Mr Trump’s remarks threatened Iran’s people and its theocratic government.

Under Iran’s Islamic Republic, Khamenei has the final say on all state matters.

The reaction of Iran's supreme leader came after widespread condemnation of the move by other world leaders.

