Trump cannot do a damn thing, says Iranian supreme leader

Iran’s supreme leader has challenged US president Donald Trump over America pulling out of the nuclear deal, saying: “You cannot do a damn thing.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments came as he met a group of school teachers in Tehran, a day after Mr Trump announced he was renewing sanctions on Iran.

The Iran Deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing, we know what will happen. In just a short time, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world’s most dangerous weapons.... pic.twitter.com/58qwBLzxIH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2018

Khamenei described Mr Trump’s speech on Tuesday night as having “over 10 lies”.

He also said Mr Trump’s remarks threatened Iran’s people and its theocratic government.

Under Iran’s Islamic Republic, Khamenei has the final say on all state matters.

The reaction of Iran's supreme leader came after widespread condemnation of the move by other world leaders.

This is how world leaders reacted to @realDonaldTrump's decision to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal pic.twitter.com/gS473tk7mC — Press Association (@PA) May 9, 2018

- Press Association & Digital Desk