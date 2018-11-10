Trump awards top civilian honour to Elvis Presley
Donald Trump has announced his first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including Elvis Presley, baseball legend Babe Ruth and the wife of a major Republican Party donor.
Mr Trump will also posthumously recognise the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
Medals are going to Miriam Adelson, a doctor and wife of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a Republican donor; Utah Republican Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 41 years in the US Senate; former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach; and Alan Page, who began a legal career after leaving the NFL.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest honour for a civilian.
- Press Association
