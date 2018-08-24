Trump asks Mike Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea

President Donald Trump says he has directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, claiming there has been insufficient progress on denuclearisation.

The president tweeted that he does not believe Beijing is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of stepped-up pressure by the US on trade with China.

...Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved. In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Mr Pompeo has appointed a senior executive with the Ford Motor Company to be his special envoy for North Korea, and said the two would visit next week.

President Trump says he has asked Mr Pompeo “not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”.

Some independent assessments suggest that North Korea has actually been increasing its nuclear activity.

- Press Association