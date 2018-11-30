Trump appears to walk past Putin and Saudi prince at G20 photo session

Donald Trump chatted with world leaders during a group photo session at the G20 summit, but walked by without appearing to acknowledge Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US president cancelled a formal sit-down with Mr Putin at the summit in Argentina over Moscow’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels. Donald Trump walks past Vladimir Putin as they gather for the G20 group photo (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Mr Trump is also not meeting privately in Buenos Aires with the crown prince, who is trying to rebuild his image after the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

- Press Association