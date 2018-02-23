Trump admits bald spot struggle following photo revelations

US president Donald Trump has admitted he goes to great lengths to hide a bald spot revealed in a recent photo.

Speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, Mr Trump turned around onstage and smoothed the back of his famous hair.

U.S. President Donald Trump jokes about covering his bald spot while addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Centre.

He said: "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks."

The crowd cheered as the president glanced at a monitor and added: "Doesn't look bad. Hey, we're hanging in."

During the 2016 campaign, Mr Trump let a woman tug the hair on top of his head to prove it is attached.

The president's bald spot was exposed February 2 when he turned away from cameras to climb aboard Air Force One.

As Mr Trump climbed the stairs, a wind gust blew aside a flap of hair.

- PA