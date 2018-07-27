Trump administration says 1,800 migrant children separated from families at Mexican border now reunited

Donald Trump's administration says they have reunited 1,800 migrant children with their families after they were separated at the US-Mexico border.

Last month, footage emerged of toddlers being taken away from their parents and put in cages at US detention centres.

President Trump was forced to stop the "zero tolerance" policy after global outrage.

1,800 children have been reunited by a court-ordered deadline, but more than 700 aren't "eligible" according to court papers.

- Digital Desk