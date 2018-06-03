Tributes paid to teenager who died after car hit pedestrians in Manchester

The family of a teenager who died after a car ploughed into pedestrians at a car meet have paid tribute to her.

Sophie Smith, 19, died on Friday in hospital, the day after the incident on Europa Way, Trafford Park, Greater Manchester.

She was one of seven people, along with her boyfriend, taken to hospital after being injured on Thursday evening.

Her family said in a statement: “Sophie was an amazing daughter, sister and girlfriend and our hearts are broken.

“We will always love her and never forget the time we spent together. Sophie was our little angel and loved by everyone who knew her.

“A big empty space has been left in our souls and life will never be the same without her. We will always be thinking about her and she will be in our hearts forever.”

Her boyfriend, identified only as Jordan, who was also injured in the collision, added: “To my beautiful girlfriend Sophie.

“Our time together may have been short but I was the luckiest person in the world to experience the love we shared, the laughs we had and plans for the future that have been lost forever.

“You are my world, my love, my princess and always will be. Sleep tight princess, you’re my angel.”

On Sunday, Scott Watkins, 24, of Worsley Road North, Salford, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst uninsured/unlicensed, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and failing to report a road traffic collision.

He will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 21-year-old man arrested earlier has been bailed pending further enquiries and a 26-year-old man has been released under investigation.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage and anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be passed on to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 0161 856 4742 quoting incident number 2409 of 31/05/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association