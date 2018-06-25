Tributes paid to British man, 39, killed in Cyprus hit-and-run

Tributes have been paid to a 39-year-old British man who was killed in a suspected deliberate hit-and-run in Cyprus.

Charlie Birch, from Powys, Wales, was struck by a car as he walked along a road near Paphos with a 32-year-old man at about 2.30am.

Cyprus Police said the older man, who was named locally as Mr Birch, died at the scene while the other man was injured and taken to hospital in Paphos with non life-threatening injuries.

The force said two people, a 35-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, are facing charges of premeditated murder.

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Birch on Facebook.

One wrote: “Rest in Peace Charlie Birch, you were one of few people in Welshpool who I loved and adored!!!! You looked after me regardless of my many short comings!”

Another friend said: “Terrible news about Charlie Birch today RIP mate. My sincere condolences to all his family at this awful time.”

A different friend said: “One thing on my mind today. A loyal friend, a lovable rogue and an awesome dad! Life changes in a blink of the eye…rest in peace Charlie Birch. Gone but never forgotten…”

Another, who had not seen Mr Birch for a few years, posted: “Rip Charlie Birch, very sad news, hadn’t seen you for a few years, but always had a natter when we bumped into each other, fly high with your old best buddy George, my heart goes out to your family and friends.”

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are offering advice and support to the family of a British man following his death in Cyprus and are in contact with the Cypriot authorities.”

- Press Association