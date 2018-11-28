Transport disruption hits Greece as unions protest at cutbacks

Nationwide train and island ferry services have been suspended for a day in Greece, together with most public transport in Athens, as the country’s biggest union strikes against persisting austerity measures.

The strike is being organised by the GSEE umbrella private sector union, which also includes many categories of civil servants.

The GSEE and a smaller Communist union are also planning separate protest marches through Athens to the parliament building. The strikes have disrupted the transport system (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

The unions want the government to scrap key income and pension cuts imposed at the demand of international creditors during Greece’s eight-year bailout programme.

The programme formally ended in August but the measures are expected to remain in place for years to ensure Greece can keep its budgets balanced and pay off its bailout debts.

