Toys R Us founder dies days after store closures confirmed

The founder of Toys R Us has died days after the firm announced it would shut all 100 of its UK stores.

Charles Lazarus died aged 94 in New York today, according to reports.

He opened his first Toys R Us store in 1957.

A spokesman for the toy chain said: "There have been many sad moments for Toys R Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus.

Sad news from the Toy World. I received a phone call from Mike Goldstein informing me that Charles Lazarus founder of ToysRUs passed away this morning. Charles spent 50 years as a leader and innovator in the toy industry. We will all miss Charles.

"He visited us in New Jersey just last year and we will forever be grateful for his positive energy, passion for the customer and love for children everywhere.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Charles' family and loved ones."

Last Wednesday Toys R Us announced it would close all of its UK stores after administrators failed to find a buyer for the collapsed retailer, resulting in the loss of 3,000 jobs.

The firm also announced plans to shut down its US operations last week.

- PA