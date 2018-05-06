Tory MP defends ‘complete twat’ insult on Twitter

A Tory MP has defended calling someone “a complete twat” on Twitter.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant wrote on the social media network that he meant the word “twit” in an exchange over this week’s local elections.

The posts on Friday began when a Twitter user challenged Mr Fabricant over the town of Burntwood in his constituency, saying it had been neglected and calling the MP “weak and wobbly”.

Says a complete twat who seems unaware that there is no vote this year in Burntwood!

And I neglect no part of my lovely constituency.

That’s why I’m loved!! https://t.co/FyIqEmmRPy — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) May 4, 2018

Mr Fabricant wrote back: “Says a complete twat who seems unaware that there is no vote this year in Burntwood! And I neglect no part of my lovely constituency. That’s why I’m loved!!”

Amid criticism of Mr Fabricant over the post to Twitter account @Darcycanfly, which reportedly belongs to local teenage student Darcy Norgate, the Tory MP defended the move.

He wrote a post saying “snowflake alert”, adding: “Rude twitter person who could be from anywhere (St Petersburg or Glasgow) makes rude comment then ‘surprised’ to be called a twat! Oh, come on!!!”

So here's an alert for @Darcycanfly and others who troll on twitter and feign offence. Professional #Snowflakes pic.twitter.com/eXbvGGcYtk — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) May 5, 2018

Mr Fabricant then posted a statement saying “Momentum trolls” often commented on events in Lichfield and that the Twitter account listed no details about her age or where she lives.

He added: “Twitter is not like Facebook. It is not for those who are easily offended – unless they deliberately choose to be offended for political gain. ‘Snowflakes’ they are called. Labour activists love playing that game.”

Mr Fabricant then wrote that he did not have a clue what the word “twat” means, adding: “I think of it as twit”.

.Frankly I haven't a clue what it means!

I think of it as 'twit'. — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) May 5, 2018

Mr Fabricant later wrote: “For ‘twat’ substitute ‘twit’ – which is what I meant.

“But the rest is, of course, true. Revealing how #OldLabour trolls have jumped on that bandwagon.

“If you are constituent making a serious point, you will always be treated seriously. But not if twitter location says ‘Wonderland’.

Ms Norgate has called for an apology.

- Press Association