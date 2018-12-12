Tory backbench 1922 Committee request vote of confidence in Theresa May

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Theresa May to trigger a contest, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has announced.

"The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded," he said.

The Tories will vote this evening on whether they have confidence in Theresa May to continue as party leader with the result of the vote expected tonight.

The British Prime Minister is due in Ireland later today to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after she postponed a Brexit vote in the House of Commons earlier this week.

Moments after news of the vote was announced, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "I am backing @theresa_may tonight. Being PM most difficult job imaginable right now and the last thing the country needs is a damaging and long leadership contest.

"Brexit was never going to be easy but she is the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU on March 29," he added.