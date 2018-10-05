Topshop removes pro-feminism display from store ’20 minutes after it was set up’

Topshop has apologised after removing an in-store pop-up display set up to promote feminism with publisher Penguin.

The British high street fashion chain said its decision to remove the pop-up – which celebrated the book Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies) – does not reflect its stance on feminism.

Penguin said the pop-up was dismantled by Topshop just 20 minutes after it had been assembled.

In a series of tweets Penguin Books UK said: “Today sees the release of #FeministsDontWearPink (And Other Lies), a collection of writing from a group of amazing women on what feminism means to them.

“To celebrate this timely book, we had agreed to host a pop-up with Topshop, with products supporting the UN charity Girl Up.

“For anyone hoping to visit the pop-up, after a huge amount of work on this ground-breaking partnership we assembled our stand this morning and were raring to go – however, just twenty minutes later it had been dismantled by Topshop.

“We’re working on finding another place to host our pop-up and the amazing products that support Girl Up.

“In the meantime, thank you for your support. This book aims to prove that the word ‘feminist’ is accessible to everyone. Today’s events suggest there is still some work to do.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Topshop said: “Yesterday we made the decision from a production and creative standpoint to retract the Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies) pop-up from one of our stores.

“We are sorry – this in no way reflects our stance on feminism and we will be making a donation of £25,000 to Girl Up.

“We continue to fully support the sentiment of the book, Scarlett Curtis, feminism and equality.”

Scarlett Curtis, the curator of the book, tweeted: “I’m not allowed to say much on this right now but let’s just say I am heartbroken and the patriarchy is still alive and kicking… #PinkNotGreen”

