Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

A topless protester has been taken into custody after charging at Bill Cosby as he walked into a courthouse for his sexual assault retrial in Philadelphia.

The woman jumped over a barricade and launched towards Cosby but was intercepted by sheriff's deputies.

Cosby seemed startled by the commotion as protesters chanted at him, but was not touched and is uninjured.

A topless woman protester charges at Bill Cosby this morning as he enters a courtroom. #2NEWSAM pic.twitter.com/wcUoR2HI1B — Ron Bird (@KUTVRon) April 9, 2018

He was led into the courthouse after the woman, who was among about half a dozen people chanting in support of Cosby's accuser, was led away in handcuffs.

She had Women's Lives Matter written in red ink on her chest and stomach along with other phrases in black and red all over her body.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin on Monday morning local time.

Cosby's first trial last spring ended with jurors unable to reach a unanimous verdict after five days of tense deliberations on charges that he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The 80-year-old comedian, who has said the sexual contact was consensual, faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

- PA and Digital Desk