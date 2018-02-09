Tokyo school's Armani uniforms, worth nearly €600, criticised by Japanese parliament

A school in Japan has adopted Giorgio Armani uniforms for students, triggering criticism in a country where hefty tuition fees are already burdening young parents.

Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo's upmarket Ginza shopping district has announced plans to introduce the optional Italian designer uniforms, which cost more than 80,000 yen (€597) for a full set.

Government education officials said today that school principals are free to set school rules and uniforms, but that this case did not have the consensus of parents.

The uniform came under attack in the country's parliament yesterday.

In Japan, where a sense of belonging and conformity are valued, uniforms are considered durable and thrifty and are worn at most secondary schools.

Critics say uniforms are part of rigid school rules which could infringe on diversity and children's rights.