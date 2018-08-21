Toddlers, 3 and 1, survive for two days alone after crash killed mother

Two toddlers survived alone for about two days after they were passengers in a single-car crash that killed their mother, US officials have said.

The Ouachita County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas said a three-year-old boy was found on Monday morning wandering along a road in Camden, about 85 miles south-west of Little Rock.

Authorities posted the boy's photo online and learned his mother had not been seen for days.

Please help the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department identify this child. The child was located on Highway 24 in Camden, Arkansas near Harvey’s Grocery. If you have any information please contact the sheriffs office at 870-231-5300. pic.twitter.com/LQuUw02Khw — Camden Police Department (@PoliceCamden) August 20, 2018

Police returned to the area where the boy was found and discovered a car wrecked in a deep ravine not visible from the road.

At the scene, authorities found the body of the boy's mother, who had been thrown from the vehicle, and his one-year-old brother awake and alert in his car seat.

Investigators believe the crash happened two days earlier.

The younger child is being treated for dehydration.

