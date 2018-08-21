Toddlers, 3 and 1, survive for two days alone after crash killed mother

Back to US World Home

Two toddlers survived alone for about two days after they were passengers in a single-car crash that killed their mother, US officials have said.

The Ouachita County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas said a three-year-old boy was found on Monday morning wandering along a road in Camden, about 85 miles south-west of Little Rock.

Authorities posted the boy's photo online and learned his mother had not been seen for days.

Police returned to the area where the boy was found and discovered a car wrecked in a deep ravine not visible from the road.

At the scene, authorities found the body of the boy's mother, who had been thrown from the vehicle, and his one-year-old brother awake and alert in his car seat.

Investigators believe the crash happened two days earlier.

The younger child is being treated for dehydration.

PA
KEYWORDS: US, Police

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World