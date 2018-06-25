Timings confirmed for Britain's Prince Louis’ christening on July 9

Kensington Palace has confirmed the timings for the christening of Britain's Prince Louis.

The youngest member of the royal family was born on April 23 and will be christened in a service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, on July 9.

A statement from the palace said the service is due to take place from 4pm and last around 40 minutes with further details announced on the day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London.



Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. pic.twitter.com/aBGNYTMRri — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2018

Louis, a younger brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is fifth in line to the throne and a great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

George was also christened in the Chapel Royal, but Charlotte was baptised at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on St George’s Day, weighing 8lb 7oz.

Prince Louis will be christened in the same gown used for George, pictured, and Charlotte (John Stillwell/PA)

The baby prince, who will be 11 weeks old at the time of the christening, will be welcomed into the Christian faith dressed in the same frilly, cream gown used for George and Charlotte.

The robe is a replica of the intricate lace and satin dress made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841.

Prince Louis’ godparents will be expected to be announced on the morning of the christening, with William and Kate again likely to choose mostly close friends for the role.

- Press Association