Three more women paid hush money over Trump relationships – lawyer

Porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti has said he now represents three additional women he says had relationships with US president Donald Trump and were paid “hush money” before the 2016 presidential election.

When Mr Avenatti was asked at a community forum in West Hollywood, California, if he had evidence that the women had relationships with Mr Trump, the lawyer replied: “Yes.”

He said he was “not at liberty to share” the evidence because he did not have permission from his clients to disclose specifics.

Three additional women. All paid hush money through various means. Time for Michael Cohen and Donald Trump to come 100 percent clean with the American people. All the documents, all the tapes, NOW. No more lies or lip service. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 27, 2018

But Mr Avenatti said the women, who contacted him months ago, were “paid hush money prior to the 2016 election”.

He called on Mr Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to come forward and disclose information about the women and their supposed relationships with the president.

Mr Avenatti said: “They should release the information to the American people now.

Ms Daniels claims she was paid 130,000 dollars in a deal through Mr Trump’s lawyer (AP)

“Enough with the games.

“Last time I checked, they weren’t just handing out cheques to anyone whether they had a relationship or not.”

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Mr Trump in 2006, when he was married, although Mr Trump has denied this.

Mr Avenatti speaks at an “Occupy Lafayette Park” protest outside the White House (AP)

Days before the 2016 presidential election, she was paid 130,000 dollars (£99,000) to stay silent in a deal handled by Mr Cohen.

She is suing to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement.

Mr Cohen’s own lawyer, Lanny Davis, would not say if he knew whether Mr Cohen had been involved in any other hush money deals on behalf of Mr Trump.

- Press Association