Three men charged after pedestrians hit by car outside London mosque

Three men will appear in court after a number of pedestrians were hit by a car outside a mosque in England.

Three people were struck by the vehicle outside the Al-Majlis Al-Hussaini Islamic Centre in Cricklewood, north-west London, last month.

Two men in their 20s suffered minor injuries, and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury. He has since been discharged, Scotland Yard said.

The car failed to stop at the scene on Oxgate Lane, by Edgware Road, on September 19, and officers were called at around 12.35am.

Three men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident, and officers charged three people on Wednesday.

Martin Stokes, 24, of Wembley, was charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm, aggravated taking a vehicle without consent, causing injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and racially aggravated harassment with intention to cause alarm or distress. Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Rose (left) outside the Hussaini Association in Oxgate Lane, Cricklewood (John Stillwell/PA)

He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Martin McDonagh, 20, of Wembley, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle and property damage, while Michael O’Donnell, 20, of Wembley, was charged with the same offences and with vehicle interference (relating to a number plate).

Both have been bailed to appear at a magistrates’ court on a date to be confirmed.

A 17-year-old woman, who was not charged, has been bailed pending further inquiries.- Press Association