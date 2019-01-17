Three injured in suspected gas explosion at university in France

Several suspected gas explosions caused a fire to break out in France this morning.

Video from the scene shows several explosions at the Claude Bernard University in Lyon.

The fire on the roof terrace of the Mendel Building led to the university evacuating students, mainly from the science library.

The university tweeted to confirm three people received minor injuries and the fire is now "under control".

Emergency services will remain on the scene for the day.

The university added there were "no chemical safety problems".

By Denise O’Donoghue

