Three convicted over Manchester arson attack that killed four children

A jury has convicted three people over a petrol bomb attack with killed four children as they slept at their home.

Zak Bolland, 23, who launched the fatal attack after being involved in a petty feud with the victims’ 17-year-old brother Kyle Pearson, was convicted of four counts of murder at Manchester Crown Court.

David Worrall, 25, who was accused of removing a fence panel from the garden of Michelle Pearson’s home and smashing a kitchen window before two lit petrol bombs were tossed inside, at around 5am on December 11 last year, was also found guilty of four counts of murder.

Bolland’s girlfriend Courtney Brierley, 20, was found guilty of four counts of manslaughter after flames engulfed the three-bedroom mid-terrace house in Jackson Street, Walkden, Greater Manchester.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother Brandon, eight, and seven-year-old sister Lacie, who were sleeping in a front bedroom, all died in the blaze.

Their 36-year-old mother screamed “Not the kids! Not my kids!” before being overcome by the smoke, heat and flames.

She was rescued, severely injured, along with her youngest daughter Lia, aged three, who died in hospital two days later.

Kyle Pearson, who had been feuding with Bolland, managed to escape along with a friend, Bobby Harris, who was also staying at the house.

The trio will be sentenced later on Thursday.

