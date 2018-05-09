Three charged over 2015 Texas biker shootings

Three bikers have been charged with murder over a 2015 shooting involving police outside a Waco restaurant, including a prominent member of the Bandidos motorcycle club.

The indictment marks the first murder charges in the Texas case. It comes just eight days before the statute of limitations runs out.

More than 20 other bikers were re-indicted on new charges ranging from rioting to tampering with evidence.

Police arrested nearly 200 bikers following the shooting that left nine people dead and 20 injured.

Investigators say the incident was sparked by rivalries between the Bandidos and Cossacks motorcycle clubs.

Each biker was charged with engaging in organised criminal activity. But prosecutors have dropped 154 of those cases since February.

Jeff Battey is among the three Bandidos members charged with murder.

- Press Association