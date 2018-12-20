Three astronauts return from International Space Station

Three astronauts have returned to Earth after more than six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Russian Soyuz capsule with Nasa’s Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian Sergey Prokopyev and German astronaut Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency (ESA) landed on the snow-covered steppes in Kazakhstan, about 87 miles south-east of the city of Dzhezkazgan.

They touched down a minute ahead of schedule at 11.02am local time (05.02 Irish Time).

The crew radioed that they were feeling fine.

Welcome home! @AstroSerena, @Astro_Alex, and Sergey Prokopyev are back on Earth after a 197-day mission aboard the @Space_Station, landing at 12:02am EST in Kazakhstan. Check out the first photos from landing 📸 https://t.co/HPRs08iCmn pic.twitter.com/Ov5cAkS8Vv — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) December 20, 2018

Russian rescue teams in helicopters and all-terrain vehicles rushed to the landing site to extract the astronauts from the capsule charred by a fiery ride through the atmosphere.

The trio has spent 197 days in space. Ground personnel help astronaut Alexander Gerst to get out of the capsule after landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Shamil Zhumatov/AP)

It was the first mission for Ms Aunon-Chancellor and Mr Prokopyev, while Mr Gerst flew his second to a total of 362 days in orbit, setting the ESA’s flight duration record.

The rescue crews helped the crew in their balky space suits leave the capsule and conducted an initial medical examination.

Three @Space_Station crew members returned to Earth Thursday, safely landing at 12:02am ET in Kazakhstan. Over 197 days, they circled the globe 3,152 times, covering 83.3 million miles and completing hundreds of @ISS_Research experiments. Learn more: https://t.co/3h2k8N6XPR pic.twitter.com/IjYIVTlJg2 — NASA (@NASA) December 20, 2018

The astronauts will be taken to Dzhezkazgan for a brief welcome ceremony before being flown to their respective countries for more thorough check-ups.

Nasa astronaut Anne McClain, Russian Oleg Kononenko and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, who have arrived at the station earlier this month, are set to remain in orbit until June.

- Press Association