Thousands of Australian schoolchildren protest over climate change
30/11/2018
Thousands of schoolchildren across Australia have skipped classes to attend rallies demanding government action on climate change.
Resources minister Matt Canavan said the pupils should be in school learning about science and mining, rather than discovering how to get on welfare.
The co-ordinated rallies were held in close to 30 cities and towns and were inspired by a 15-year-old Swedish girl’s activism.
In Sydney, more than 1,000 children, most in their school uniforms, chanted slogans, while similar numbers blocked streets outside the Victoria state parliament in Melbourne.
The rallies were inspired by Greta Thunberg, who protests every Friday outside Sweden’s parliament, urging leaders to do more about climate change.
