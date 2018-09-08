Thousands march in Paris against climate change

Thousands of people have joined a march and rally in Paris as part of an international mobilisation to show popular support for urgent measures to combat climate change.

Crowds overflowed a square in front of City Hall before marching east to the Place de la Republique on Saturday.

They carried with them a message that it is up to the public to put global warming at the top of the political agenda.

A woman holds a placard reading I vote for the planet (Claude Paris/AP)

The front page of France’s daily Liberation newspaper featured a call from 700 French scientists for politicians to take action because “solutions are available”.

Activists encouraged Rise For Climate protests around the world before a climate summit opens next week in San Francisco.

California’s governor proposed the event after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement.

