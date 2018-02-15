This woman is calling out politicians for offering condolences to Florida shooting victims while receiving cash from the NRA

In the aftermath of the Florida school shooting on Wednesday, Twitter reverberated with thousands of condolence messages from concerned members of the public and lawmakers.

However, one woman used her 240 characters to call out the perceived hypocrisy of condolences from those who have benefited from National Rifle Association (NRA) sponsorship.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murders of 17 people with an AR-15 rifle at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Fifteen others were injured in the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

I'm devastated to hear about the tragedy in Florida. Praying today for the students and all those impacted. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) February 14, 2018

Bess Kalb, a writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! – an American late-night talk show – retweeted messages offering “thoughts and prayers” from Senators and Congresspeople, noting how much cash they and their campaigns had received from the NRA.

The numbers Kalb quotes are from a New York Times article released in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting in October 2017.

The piece used Federal Election Commission data to add up the funds the NRA used to help candidates over the course of their careers, both through direct donations and other spending to benefit the candidate such as adverts.

God have mercy on your NRA-kept souls:



Richard Burr

$6,986,620



Roy Blunt

$4,551,146



Thom Tillis

$4,418,012



Cory Gardner

$3,879,064



Marco Rubio

$3,303,355



Joni Ernst

$3,124,273



Rob Portman

$3,061,941



Todd Young

$2,896,732



Bill Cassidy

$2,861,047https://t.co/y9US2i6CPD — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

According to the Pew Research Centre, 84% of Americans support the expansion of background checks to include guns sold at gun shows and privately, but both the House and the Senate have failed to pass legislation to that effect.

The NRA is a powerful lobbying force with large resources at its disposal. In 2016, the year of Donald Trump’s election, the organisation spent more than US$20m (£14m) on political contributions, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Tragic news out of Florida. Please keep the victims, their families, first responders and the community in your thoughts and prayers. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 14, 2018

$4,418,012.00

Four million four hundred eighteen thousand and twelve dollars from the NRA. https://t.co/kPZQIPTg42 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

I am heartbroken for the students & family of those involved in this horrible tragedy & I'm praying for our first responders as they act swiftly to contain the situation. https://t.co/rCn5lFYhHP — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 14, 2018

Although Kalb’s tweets each received upwards of 5,000 retweets each, some disagreed with the sentiment behind them.

Don't see how the two things (shooting and taking money from NRA) has anything to do with each other, not every one who owns a Gun, shoot other people? Just as every one owning a car, aren't running over people. — Bastian Rasmussen (@Qezzet) February 15, 2018

@NRA members don’t go shooting up schools or any illegal activities for that matter. Don’t let facts get in the way of a good narrative for you though. — Scott Rooney (@maverick262) February 15, 2018

Kalb used the attention her tweets were getting to ask followers to donate to the Every Town for Gun Safety, an organisation which educates the public about gun laws and pressures lawmakers to support tighter gun legislation.

Now imagine if we all gave even a dollar right now to help end this: https://t.co/3MRSvftwqg — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 15, 2018

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kalb’s tweets.