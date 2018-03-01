This US sports retailer has announced it will no longer sell assault-style rifles

One of the USA’s largest sports retailers has committed to reforming its own policy on selling guns after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Dick’s Sporting Goods made the strongly worded announcement as students at the Parkland school returned to class for the first time since a teenager killed 17 students and educators with an AR-15 rifle.

And in a statement signed by chairman and CEO Edward Stack, and posted on Twitter in instalments, Dick’s announced on Wednesday that it will stop selling assault-style rifles and will ban the sale of all guns to anyone under the age of 21.

We at DICK'S Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/WmT50BO7mx — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

Dick’s had cut off sales of assault-style weapons after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, but sales had resumed at its smaller chain of Field & Stream stores, which consisted of 35 outlets in 16 states as of October.

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

“When we saw what the kids were going through and the grief of the parents and the kids who were killed in Parkland, we felt we needed to do something,” Stack said on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The statement from Dick’s also implored elected US officials to “enact common sense gun reform” and suggested passing certain regulations.

At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/VUuFKkyk6c — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

The social media posts attracted thousands of responses, while Dick’s stock price was little changed as of mid-afternoon on Wednesday, up 1.7%.