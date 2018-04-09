This incredible smart band can help detect seizures when worn by people with epilepsy

A seizure-detecting smart band could help people with epilepsy notify their caregivers in the event of an emergency.

Embrace, a smart band created by Empatica, uses advanced machine learning (AI) to monitor seizures, collecting physiological data from users to try to detect unusual events such as convulsive seizures.

The Embrace band is paired to a smartphone or iPod via Bluetooth connection and works in tandem with the Alert app, which sends SMS and phone call alerts to selected caregivers when a seizure is detected.

Embrace will send a command to the Alert app when it detects a seizure (Empatica)

Empatica CEO Matteo Lai said: “Embrace is a Medical Grade device in Europe and the only FDA-cleared seizure monitoring smart watch, which uses AI to monitor for the most dangerous kinds of seizures, known as ‘grand mal’ or ‘generalized tonic-clonic’ seizures, and send an alert to summon caregivers’ help.

“Embrace stands apart from any seizure detection system in that it measures multiple indicators of a seizure.

“Its unique property is its use of Electrodermal Activity, a signal used by stress researchers to quantify physiological changes related to sympathetic nervous system activity, also known as the ‘fight or flight’ response.”

“Users can add caregivers who are notified in real time with a phone call and an SMS containing the wearer’s GPS location.

Lai said: “There is also another product that works with Embrace, a diary app called Mate, where the caregiver can monitor sleep and physical activity for patients wearing Embrace.

“The Mate app displays the seizures automatically detected by the Embrace and patients can also insert other, non-convulsive seizures that aren’t automatically detected.”

Embrace costs £177 (Empatica)

Morgan, a user of Embrace, said: “I purchased the Embrace mostly because my seizures have all happened during my sleep.

“I also purchased it so that I could regain a lot of the confidence that I lost once I was diagnosed with epilepsy.

“On November 6th 2016, I had a seizure(s) that lasted over 40 minutes. The Embrace detected the seizures and my emergency contacts were notified… I believe the Embrace saved my life. It helps give peace of mind to me, as well as my friends and family.

“Having the Embrace has also helped me regain the confidence to start being active again.”

Embrace costs 249 US dollars (£177), and is available from the Empatica website.