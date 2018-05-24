This app wants to lull you to sleep by reading out the GDPR legislation

In case you are unable to sleep at night, one mediation app company is here to make sure you get your Zzz’s.

With the new GDPR legislation coming into effect in Europe on May 25, San Francisco-based app Calm has turned a section of the 57,509-word document from the European Union into a sleep-inducing audio book.

Once Upon A GDPR features an extract from the 209-page document and is part of Calm’s Sleep Stories collection, which are marketed as bedtime stories for grown-ups.

Once Upon A GDPR from Calm’s Sleep Stories collection (Calm)

The 40-minute audio is narrated by Peter Jefferson, who was formerly the voice of BBC’s Shipping Forecast.

Mr Jefferson said: “While we don’t have time to read the entire GDPR regulation, which would take more than all night, I hope to give you a taste of it, by reading a lengthy extract from the 107-page introduction, and then, if you’re still awake, one or two of the more relaxing articles that make up the real heart of the document.”

Narrator Peter Jefferson (Calm)

As well as lulling people to into sweet slumber, Calm says it also wants to raise awareness about the issues surrounding data privacy.

In the introduction in the audio book, Mr Jefferson explains: “We hope and expect that tonight’s Sleep Story will help you get a great night’s sleep.

“But we also that hope that in the process it will bring still greater awareness to the important topic of data privacy.”

- Press Association