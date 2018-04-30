These scientists will make you feel better about your poor science grades

Back to World Home

Daniel Toker, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Berkeley tweeted to let his followers know they shouldn’t be downhearted if they don’t achieve the grades they hoped for.

What he wasn’t expecting was hundreds of scientists to back up his statement with their personal stories of failure and eventual success.

These will warm your heart.

Even those who studied subjects outside STEM shouldn’t feel disheartened about pursuing a career in science.

Clearly the support worked, as a host of students began to reply thanking Daniel and the other scientists for sharing their stories.
KEYWORDS: Sci-Tech, Grades, UK, Grades, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in World