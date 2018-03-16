These pictures of Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron look like the perfect duet

Angela Merkel made the first international visit of her new governmental term to France on Friday.

Photos of French President Emmanuel Macron welcoming Merkel to the Elysee Palace show the pair laughing and smiling together.

Have any two people ever looked more pleased to see each other? In fact, it brings to mind a certain song…

“Don’t go breaking my heart”

(Francois Mori/AP)

“I couldn’t if I tried”

(Francois Mori/AP))

“Honey if I get restless”

(Francois Mori/AP)

“Baby you’re not that kind”

(Francois Mori/AP)

This isn’t the first time the pair have reacted with joy at meeting up. Actually, these pictures from the G20 summit in July remind us of another famous duet…

Islands in the stream, that is what we are

(Matt Cardy/PA)

No one in between, how can we be wrong

(Matt Cardy/PA)

Sail away with me, to another world

(Matt Cardy/PA)

And we rely on each other, ah ha