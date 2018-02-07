These 5 underrated elements are the unsung heroes of the periodic table

We already know things like oxygen, carbon and hydrogen play a pretty important role in human existence.

But what about the elements you don’t know so well that make life possible, and also just more convenient?

In honour of National Periodic Table Day, meet these five unsung heroes of the periodic table.

Lithium

Lithium batteries have been used in electronics since the early 90s (Lauren Hurley/PA)

If it works, why change it, and that seems to be the case for lithium, which goes into rechargeable batteries for everything from mobile phones to the world’s biggest battery, built by Tesla in South Australia.

But it isn’t just easily recharged personal devices that benefit from the lightest metal.

Lithium compounds are also used as medication for psychiatric disorders, especially in cases of depression and bipolar disorders when other lines of treatment have been unsuccessful.

That’s a pretty wide range of uses for one metal. Good job, lithium.

Tin

Cans of food are usually made of tin-coated steel these days (Rui Vieira/PA)

Humble tin isn’t just the metal representing 10 years of marriage, it’s also part of a chemical trio that makes the magic (or science) of touch screens possible.

Along with indium and oxygen, tin is spread over glass in a transparent film that conducts electricity from your fingers.

Tin also comes in handy for the delicate soldering that goes into making smartphones.

However, it is a conflict mineral and to buy it some companies may need to do business with mining firms which could potentially fund and perpetuate warfare.

Indium

Touch screens work thanks to a transparent film of indium tin oxide (Yui Mok/PA)

Also part of the concoction that goes into making phones touch-responsive, indium is important for LCD screens.

It’s one of the softest metals around and has low melting and boiling points.

This makes it easy to solder with, and its other weird properties make it transparent in thin film form and easy to evaporate on to glass – and great for those touchscreens.

Indium also coats solar cells and is used in LEDs, plasma screens and sensor coatings.

Neodymium

Headphones can be small and ultra light partly thanks to neodymium (Joe Giddens/PA)

This element makes great magnets, and so is used for microphones, loudspeakers and headphones.

Thanks to a high magnetic force-to-size ratio, which is greater than iron oxide-based magnets, it can make in-ear headphones lighter than they might be otherwise.

Smaller magnets means smaller ear bud headphones. Thanks, neodymium!

Europium

Europium, named long before the EU was created, is incorporated into banknotes to prevent forgery (Niall Carson/PA)

Despite its topical name, europium was first isolated and named by French chemist Eugene-Anatole Demarcay back in 1901.

But the element is incorporated into euro banknotes to help prevent forgery. The type of europium in the banknotes glows red under UV light.

An overall good guy element, it is also put into low-energy lightbulbs to help give the blue-tinged light a little more red.