Theresa May’s horror day ahead

Theresa May is gearing up for one of the most difficult days of her tenure.

She faces grillings from the Opposition, her own MPs, a possible “Geoffrey Howe” moment from Boris Johnson – and, to cap it all, drinks this evening with Britain’s political news reporters.

Here’s how her Wednesday diary looks:

12 noon Prime Minister’s Questions – These sessions are getting longer and longer. Brexit will be the focus of intense scrutiny from the other political parties.

Prime Minister's Questions are the longest they've ever been

2pm Debate – This is on the future relationship between the UK and EU. The big question is will Boris Johnson take the opportunity to make a statement about his resignation as foreign secretary? This could pile even more pressure on Mrs May.

3pm Liaison Committee – Mrs May faces a grilling from the senior MPs who chair Commons select committees across all different subjects.

I voted for NC 18 with a heavy heart - the Chequers proposals are, as I said, workable and practical & in the national interest - yesterday’s ERG amendments were designed to scupper them & I regret the Govt accepted them. The amendment gave Govt space to negotiate Chequers — Nicky Morgan MP (@NickyMorgan01) July 17, 2018

6pm 1922 Committee – This influential group of Tory backbench MPs can be vocal and difficult for their leaders. Any letters calling for a no confidence vote in the leader are lodged with chairman Graham Brady.

7pm Drinks – Awkward timing for this social event with leading political journalists.

- Press Association