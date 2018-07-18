Theresa May’s horror day ahead
Theresa May is gearing up for one of the most difficult days of her tenure.
She faces grillings from the Opposition, her own MPs, a possible “Geoffrey Howe” moment from Boris Johnson – and, to cap it all, drinks this evening with Britain’s political news reporters.
Here’s how her Wednesday diary looks:
12 noon Prime Minister’s Questions – These sessions are getting longer and longer. Brexit will be the focus of intense scrutiny from the other political parties.
2pm Debate – This is on the future relationship between the UK and EU. The big question is will Boris Johnson take the opportunity to make a statement about his resignation as foreign secretary? This could pile even more pressure on Mrs May.
3pm Liaison Committee – Mrs May faces a grilling from the senior MPs who chair Commons select committees across all different subjects.
I voted for NC 18 with a heavy heart - the Chequers proposals are, as I said, workable and practical & in the national interest - yesterday’s ERG amendments were designed to scupper them & I regret the Govt accepted them. The amendment gave Govt space to negotiate Chequers— Nicky Morgan MP (@NickyMorgan01) July 17, 2018
6pm 1922 Committee – This influential group of Tory backbench MPs can be vocal and difficult for their leaders. Any letters calling for a no confidence vote in the leader are lodged with chairman Graham Brady.
7pm Drinks – Awkward timing for this social event with leading political journalists.
