Theresa May warns Tory MPs not to weaken her hand in Brexit talks

Theresa May has appealed to Tory rebels not to undermine her negotiating position with the EU by backing amendments to Brexit legislation made by the Lords.

Addressing a meeting of the backbench 1922 committee on Monday ahead of a series of crunch Commons votes, the Prime Minister told MPs to consider the signal that would be sent to Brussels if the Government was defeated.

Mrs May said: “We must think about the message Parliament will send to the European Union this week.

“I am trying to negotiate the best deal for Britain. I am confident I can get a deal that allows us to strike our own trade deals while having a border with the EU which is as frictionless as possible.

“But if the Lords amendments are allowed to stand, that negotiating position will be undermined.”

The plea came as the EU (Withdrawal) Bill returns to the Commons on Tuesday with ministers seeking to overturn a raft of amendments by the House of Lords intended to keep Britain close to the EU after Brexit.

However, they face a revolt by pro-EU Tory MPs determined to retain as many of the changes as possible in the legislation.

Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was confident there would be enough Tory unity to see the Bill through (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Senior backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg said he expected there would be enough unity in Conservative ranks to see the Bill through.

The Brexit supporter told LBC radio on Monday that he would not expect people like pro-Remain MP Ken Clarke, who have “strong principles”, to change their minds.

Mr Clarke had urged the rebels to hold their nerve, arguing on Sunday that if they succeeded they would strengthen Mrs May’s hand against the Brexit hardliners in the Cabinet.

- Press Association