Theresa May rejects idea of second Brexit vote and takes swipe at Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Theresa May dances on stage to ABBA's Dancing Queen as she prepares to give her speech to the Conservative Party conference



Watch live: https://t.co/UdYThWRiJQ#CPC18 pic.twitter.com/AglmVE8Q5R — ITV News (@itvnews) October 3, 2018

Update - 12.59pm: Mrs May said: "We had the people's vote. And the people chose to leave" before rejecting the idea of another Brexit vote, saying it would be a "politicians' vote" only.

She also said the age of austerity would be over, with the British Government outlining its plans after it has secured a "good" Brexit deal to show people that "their hard work has paid off".

She said: "The British people need to know the end is in sight and our message to them must be this: 'we get it'.

"We had the people's vote. And the people chose to leave"



Theresa May rejects the idea of another #Brexit vote, saying it would be a "politicians' vote" only



Live updates: https://t.co/PKQl7TwWg9 #cpc18 pic.twitter.com/rdg0MHsjtn — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 3, 2018

"We are not just a party to clean up a mess, we are the party to steer a course to a better future. Sound finances are essential but they are not the limit of our ambition. Because you made sacrifices, there are better days ahead.

"So when we've secured a good Brexit deal for Britain, at the spending review next year we will set out our approach to the future. Debt as a share of the economy will continue to go down, support for public services will go up.

"Because a decade after the financial crash, people need to know that the austerity it led to is over and that their hard work has paid off."

Mrs May said the Conservative answer to the problems society faces was fixing markets, not destroying them, "helping with the cost of living, ending austerity".

The PM told the party: "This is a moment of opportunity for our party.

"To champion decency in our politics, to be the moderate patriotic government this country needs.

"To be the party not for the few, now even for the many, but for everyone who works hard and plays by the rules.

"And it's a moment of opportunity for our country. To honour the result of the referendum.

"To come together to make a success of the decision we took. To build the homes we need."

Theresa May promises an end to austerity, saying people need to know "that their hard work has paid off"



Latest: https://t.co/PKQl7TwWg9 #cpc18 pic.twitter.com/W29apwUGTI — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 3, 2018

"We stand at a pivotal moment in our history. It falls to our party to lead our country through it.

"When we come together there is no limits to what we can achieve.

"Ours is a great country. Our future is in our hands.

"Together, let's seize it. Together let's build a better Britain."

Mrs May finished her speech at 12.59pm, making it 64 minutes long.

She was joined on stage by husband Philip, who gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Update - 12.47pm: Mrs May said the UK's greatest strength was the "talent and diversity of our people".

She added: "Don't let anyone tell you we don't have what it takes: we have everything we need to succeed.

"And in 2022 we will put the best of British creativity and innovation, culture and heritage on show in a year-long festival of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

She added: "There is a whole world out there. Let's lift our horizons to meet it."

Mrs May said the Conservative party believes in the power of a "well-regulated free market" which she described as the "greatest agent of collective human progress ever devised".

She added: "We should defend free markets, because it is ordinary working people who benefit."

Britain "isn't afraid" to leave the EU with no deal, Theresa May says, adding that "resilience and ingenuity" of people will see UK through



Live: https://t.co/PKQl7TwWg9 #cpc18 #Brexit pic.twitter.com/PhMT3i03BH — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 3, 2018

The PM took a swipe at Boris Johnson, who reportedly said earlier this year "f*** business" after concerns were raised about Brexit.

She told activists: "To all businesses, large and small, you may have heard that there is a four-letter word to describe what we Conservatives want to do to you.

"It has a single syllable. It is of Anglo-Saxon derivation. It ends in the letter k.

"Back business. Back them to create jobs and build prosperity. Back them to drive innovation and improve lives.

"Back them with the lowest corporation tax in the G20.

"Britain, under my Conservative government is open for business."

Update - 12.39pm: Theresa May said she wanted a good Brexit agreement but "Britain isn't afraid to leave with no deal if we had to".

She acknowledged a no-deal Brexit would be a "bad outcome for the UK and the EU".

"It would be tough at first, but the resilience and ingenuity of the British people would see us through," she said.

Defending her Chequers plan, she said it would allow "frictionless trade in goods" while also protecting "our precious Union", with no change at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Theresa May summarises her #Brexit plan: "Taking back control of our borders, laws and money. Good for jobs, good for the union, it delivers on the referendum"



Live updates: https://t.co/xXkBHAuyFy #CPC18 pic.twitter.com/2JSvs71FOS — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 3, 2018

Theresa May used her speech to confirm the planned changes to immigration policy: "With control of our borders, we can do something that no British government has been able to do in decades - restore full and complete control of who comes into this country to the democratically elected representatives of the British people."

The Prime Minister appealed for unity in her party, which is deeply divided over Brexit.

"Even if we do not all agree on every part of this proposal, we need to come together," she said.

Mrs May warned that "if we all go off in different directions in pursuit of our own visions of the perfect Brexit, we risk ending up with no Brexit at all".

Update - 12.28pm: The Prime Minister said the Conservatives would be "a party for the whole country".

She said: "A party not for the few, not even for the many, but for everyone who is willing to work hard and do their best."

The Conservatives "must be a party that is not in thrall to ideology, but motivated instead by enduring principles".

The Prime Minister said her principles could be summed up in three words: security, freedom and opportunity.

Mrs May said the NHS embodies the principles of the Conservatives and announced a new cancer strategy funded through money to mark the service's 70th birthday.

She said: "The key to boosting your chance of surviving cancer is early diagnosis."

Mrs May added: "We will increase the early detection rate from one-in-two today, to three-in-four by 2028."

Mrs May said the age for screening for bowel cancer would be lowered from 60 to 50 and more would be invested in the latest scanners.

More rapid diagnostic centres will be built, she added.

"This will be a step-change in how we diagnose cancer," she said.

"It will mean that by 2028, 55,000 more people will be alive five years after their diagnosis compared to today.

"Every life saved means precious extra years with friends and family."

Mrs May dedicated a section of her speech to the "national interest", saying she feels "most keenly" the responsibilities of her office when asking the military to put themselves in "harm's way".

The PM said she received "almost universal support" in Parliament to her response to the chemical attack by Russia in the UK, before claiming there was "one dissenting voice" in Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

She said: "Just imagine if he were prime minister. He says Britain should disarm herself in the hope others follow suit.

"I say no - we must keep our defences strong to keep our country safe."

After backing Nato's role, she said: "He poses as a humanitarian, but he says that military action to save lives is only justified with the approval of the security council - effectively giving Russia a veto.

"I say no - we cannot outsource our conscience to the Kremlin."

Mrs May told the conference that Communities Secretary James Brokenshire received "outstanding" NHS care when he was treated for cancer.

The PM added: "Cancer can strike any of us at any time.

"A few years ago, my goddaughter was diagnosed with cancer.

"She underwent treatment and it seemed to be working. But then the cancer came back.

"Last summer, she sent me a text to tell me that she was hoping to see another Christmas. But she didn't make it."

Update - 12.17pm: Mrs May also joked: "It's not always glamorous. I have seen the trailers for Bodyguard - and let me tell you it was not like that in my day."

The British PM highlighted abuse faced by British politicians, including the high volume of racist and misogynistic messages sent to the UK's shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.

She said: "You don't have to agree with a word Diane Abbott says (in order) to believe passionately in her right to say it free from threats and abuse."

Mrs May warned polarised politics can result in "good people being put off" public service, adding: "It doesn't have to be this way."

She added: "Let's rise above the abuse, let's make a positive case for our values that will cut through the bitterness and bile that is poisoning our politics - and let's say it loud and clear, Conservatives will always stand up for a politics that unites us rather than divides us."

Theresa May used the speech to lash out at Labour, highlighting the anti-Semitism row which has hit the party under Jeremy Corbyn.

"What has befallen Labour is a national tragedy," she said.

"What has it come to when Jewish families today seriously discuss where they should go if Jeremy Corbyn becomes prime minister?

Theresa May uses her #CPC18 speech to attack Jeremy Corbyn, calling his Labour leadership "a national tragedy" - particularly for Jewish families



Live updates: https://t.co/xXkBHAuyFy pic.twitter.com/vFQbNKiGcq — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 3, 2018

"When a leading Labour MP says his party is 'institutionally racist'?

"When the leader of the Labour Party is happy to appear on Iranian state TV but attacks our free media here in Britain?

"That is what Jeremy Corbyn has done to the Labour Party. It is our duty, in this Conservative Party, to make sure he can never do it to our country."

Update - 12.02pm: Mrs May arrived on stage to Abba's 'Dancing Queen' before having a boogie around in a nod to her Africa dance exploits.

Theresa May used her speech to pay tribute to those who died in the First World War, which ended 100 years ago.

Newsroom ERUPTS as Theresa May comes on stage to Dancing Queen, DANCING, for Conservative Party conference. pic.twitter.com/WLlvcnjJFs — RAGreeneCNN (@RAGreeneCNN) October 3, 2018

She also highlighted the efforts to rebuild in the wake of the Second World War "where former enemies become friends".

She said: "We must recapture that spirit of common purpose because the lesson of that remarkable generation is clear: if we come together there is no limit to what we can achieve.

"Our future is in our hands."

Earlier: Blow for British Prime Minister as MP calls for her removal minutes before key speech

Theresa May suffered a blow less than an hour before her crucial speech to Conservative activists as one of her own MPs called for her to be removed as party leader.

Rochford and Southend East MP James Duddridge submitted a letter of no confidence in the British Prime Minister, saying that she was “incapable” of providing the strong leadership the party needs.

The move is the latest setback for Mrs May in a week which has seen 1,500 activists at the party conference in Birmingham give a standing ovation to Boris Johnson after he declared her Brexit plans a “constitutional outrage”.

Mrs May is set to make a bid to rally the party behind her in what is seen as possibly the most important speech of her political career, in which she will say that Britain’s post-Brexit future is “full of promise”.

In his letter to the chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, Mr Duddridge – who served as a whip and junior minister under David Cameron – said the Conservatives need “a strong leader, someone who believes in Brexit and someone to deliver what the electorate voted for”.

And he added: “The Prime Minister seems incapable of doing this. I have not met a single MP who thinks she will lead us into another election after the last disastrous snap election.”

He said: “I write this with heavy heart, however we now need a proper leadership election and to move on.”

James Duddridge has submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister (PA Archive/PA Images)

Sir Graham is required to call a no-confidence vote in Mrs May if he receives 48 letters from MPs. It is not known how many he has so far received.

In any contest, Mrs May would need to secure the backing of half her parliamentary party – 158 MPs – to continue as leader. If she fell short, a leadership contest would be called in which she would not be able to stand.

In her crucial conference speech, the PM will make a direct appeal to mainstream Labour voters disillusioned by Jeremy Corbyn’s left-wing agenda to switch to the “decent, moderate, patriotic” Tories.

She will borrow the Labour leader’s “For the many, not the few” slogan as she declares that Conservatives are “a party not for the few, not even for the many, but for everyone who is willing to work hard and do their best”.

And she will attempt to win over “blue collar” Tories with a fuel duty freeze, saying she will carry the policy into its ninth year as it is vital for “hard-working families” – not just for their pockets, but for their quality of life.

Boris Johnson won rapturous applause as he called on Mrs May to ‘chuck Chequers’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

The PM will say that “for millions of people, their car is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

Mr Johnson’s demand for the PM to “chuck Chequers” has echoed around the corridors and fringe meetings at a conference gathering riven by profound differences over the best approach to Britain’s EU withdrawal.

But he stopped well short of a direct challenge to her leadership, urging Tories to “back (her) in the best way possible”, by encouraging her to ditch the plan agreed at her country residence and return to her earlier hard Brexit blueprint.

Mrs May said she was “cross” with her former foreign secretary, accusing him of being ready to “tear up” her guarantee to the people of Northern Ireland that there would be no customs border down the Irish Sea.

But in her keynote speech in Birmingham, she will focus on her hopes for a brighter future after Brexit.

“I passionately believe that our best days lie ahead of us and that our future is full of promise,” she will say.

“Don’t let anyone tell you we don’t have what it takes: we have everything we need to succeed.”

Theresa May faces one of the most important speeches of her career (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The crucial address comes one year, almost to the day, since her catastrophic conference speech in Manchester, where she suffered a stage invasion by a comedian, a persistent cough and a collapsing backdrop.

Observers will keep a close eye on whether she makes any reference to that calamitous performance, which led to speculation over how long she could last as Conservative leader.

She has already said she has taken steps to ensure she speaks “strongly” this time round.

- Press Association